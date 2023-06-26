Murder probe after teenager pulled out of west London canal with stab wound

Police stock

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was pulled out of a canal in west London with a stab wound.

Police were called at around 5.45pm on Sunday to reports of a male with a stab injury in the canal by Scrubs Lane, Ladbroke Grove, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force added that a 17-year-old boy was pulled from the water and was pronounced dead at the scene at 6.10pm.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

No arrests have been made in the murder investigation launched after the incident, police said.