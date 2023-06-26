Historical LGBT ban in armed forces ‘was an appalling stain on all of us’

Flag of United Kingdom on military uniform

The way LGBT+ people were treated by the armed forces prior to the ban on their service being lifted in 2000 “was an appalling stain on all of us” defence minister Dr Andrew Murrison has said.

His comments came as shadow defence minister Rachel Hopkins called on the Prime Minister to apologise “for this historic injustice”.

Speaking during Commons Defence questions, the Labour MP for Luton South said: “The minister will be pressed again for his response, we won’t have to wait until Saturday, because until 2000 it was illegal to be gay in the UK armed forces.

“The loss of livelihoods and long-term suffering endured by LGBT+ veterans as a result of this cruel and unjust policy has been immense.

“I’m pleased that there is such cross-party agreement about the publication of this report being so important to those who have experienced such injustice, so 18 months on there is still no report yet and no Government apology.

“So will the minister confirm to the House specifically when the report will be published in full, with all testimony and when we can expect an apology from the Prime Minister for this historic injustice.”

Dr Andrew Murrison said that the treatment of LGBT+ people by the armed forces was an ‘appalling stain on all of us’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dr Murrison replied: “It is this Government that set up this review, 1967 to 2000 this was going on.

“It was an appalling stain on all of us and I’m really pleased that this Government at long last has gripped this. I’m afraid she’s going to have to be a little bit more patient, but I suspect we will be publishing this report and the response very soon indeed.”

Conservative James Gray (North Wiltshire) urged the Government to “accept both the apology which it (the report) calls for and the financial compensation which they (veterans) deserve”.

He said: “One group of veterans to whom a gross injustice was done many years ago now was the LGBT community who until the year (2001) were court-martialled, shamed and dismissed and that shame is still with them until today, it hasn’t yet been corrected.

“Now the Government perfectly properly commissioned a report by Lord Etherton to look into the whole matter. Will the Government now undertake to produce that report, will it undertake to have an oral statement in this House to discuss it? And above all will (they) accept both the apology which it calls for and the financial compensation which they deserve?”

Dr Murrison replied: “I suspect I shall be asked the same question this Saturday when I attend London Pride. The Etherton report has been delivered. It is pretty magisterial as you would expect from (Lord) Terence Etherton with a number of recommendations which at the moment we are working through.