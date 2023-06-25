Child dies after falling from harbour wall in Padstow

Cornish landmarks

A five-year-old child has died in a “tragic accident” after falling from a harbour wall in Cornwall, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Emergency services were called at around 11:45am on Saturday following reports of a child having fallen from the harbour wall in Padstow.

The child, who is a local boy, was taken to Treliske Hospital by Air Ambulance and later transferred to Bristol Hospital for treatment, where he died with his parents present.

A child has died following an incident in Padstow yesterday, Saturday 24 June. Currently, police are treating this death as a tragic accident. Our thoughts are with family and loved ones of the child during this difficult time.#LatestNewshttps://t.co/AEEvbxAqS6 pic.twitter.com/GtbGp8k6u9 — Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) June 25, 2023

Police are currently treating the death as a tragic accident, but continue to undertake inquiries on behalf of the coroner.

Anyone with further information can contact the police quoting log number 435 24 June.