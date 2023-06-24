Irish media minister announces external review of governance and culture at RTE

RTE pay revelations

Ireland’s media minister has announced an external review of governance and culture at RTE following the controversy around the under-reporting of the salary paid to its star broadcaster Ryan Tubridy.

Catherine Martin said a Government decision on the future funding model of the national broadcaster would also be paused pending the outcome of the review.

The move follows the revelation that Tubridy was paid several hundred thousand euro more than RTE had previously declared.

RTE presenter Ryan Tubridy (Brian Lawless/PA)

RTE apologised on Thursday after admitting that between 2017 and 2022, former Late Late Show host Tubridy received a series of payments totalling 345,000 euro (£295,000) above his annual published salary.

On Friday, the director general of RTE Dee Forbes was suspended amid the fall out from the furore rocking the broadcaster.

Ms Martin announced the review after meeting with the chair of the RTE Board Siun Ni Raghallaigh at her department in Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

RTE has commissioned its own external probe into the contracts of other higher earners at the broadcaster.

Ms Martin said the “revelations signal potential deeper challenges in the organisation”.

“I have therefore decided there needs to be an external review of governance and culture at RTE,” she said.

“The purpose of this review will be to determine what fundamental or systemic issues need to be addressed, including the adequacy of internal controls.

“While as Minister I cannot get involved in the day to day operation of RTE, I do need assurance that the governance and culture is fit for purpose.

“Public trust in RTE must be rebuilt. Therefore, a Government decision on the future funding model for public service broadcasting has been paused until such time as this review is complete and the findings considered.

“My officials will develop terms of reference in this regard over the coming week, and I will expect the full co-operation of the RTE Board and senior executives in engaging with this review and in engaging with Oireachtas committees in the coming period.”

RTE board chairwoman Siun Ni Raghallaigh (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

After the meeting, Ms Ni Raghallaigh declined to be drawn on the detail of what was discussed.

“I had a very constructive meeting with the minister,” she said.

“I am going back now to speak with my board and I will be making a statement later but the meeting was very constructive. So until I talk to the board I have nothing more to say.”

On Friday, Tubridy “apologised unreservedly” for not asking questions when RTE published incorrect figures for his earnings.