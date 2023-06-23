RTE director general Dee Forbes suspended amid furore over Ryan Tubridy salary

Dee Forbes

The director general of RTE has been suspended amid a controversy over the national broadcaster’s misreporting of the salary of star presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Dee Forbes, who was already due to step down from her role next month, was suspended on Wednesday, the RTE board announced on Friday.

The announcement came a day after RTE apologised as it admitted Tubridy, its top earner and highest profile presenter, had been paid several hundred thousand euro more than it had previously declared.

The RTE board said that between 2017 and 2022, he received a series of payments totalling 345,000 euro (£295,000) above his annual published salary.

Former Late Late Show host Tubridy, who continues to present a daily radio show on RTE Radio One, has said he was surprised to learn of errors in the broadcaster’s public statement about payments it made to him.

He did not host his radio show on Friday morning, with comedian Oliver Callan stepping in.

Ryan Tubridy now presents a daily show on RTE Radio One (Brian Lawless/PA)

In a further statement on Friday, the RTE board said: “The RTE board confirms that Dee Forbes, the director general, was suspended from her employment on Wednesday June 21.

“There are processes ongoing and RTE must be mindful of its legal responsibilities and the rights of individuals.

“RTE will not be commenting further on this issue at this time.”

Culture Minister Catherine Martin is due to hold talks with RTE board chair Siun Ni Raghallaigh on Monday to discuss the crisis rocking the broadcaster.

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin said the misreporting of Tubridy’s salary represented a serious “breach of trust”.

Speaking to reporters in Galway on Friday, Mr Martin said: “First of all, there’s huge shock and surprise at what has transpired in terms of the manner of this.

“I think we need more clarification.

“I think, particularly in the area of transparency, this is a breach of trust in terms of the public presentation of the figures as opposed to the reality of the figures.

“That is serious, particularly because I think it relates to governance within RTE and given its unique role as a public service broadcaster, clarity is required in all aspects of this.”

On Thursday, RTE revealed that during a routine audit of 2022 accounts in late March, an issue was identified in relation to the “transparency of certain payments”.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin said there had been a serious ‘breach of trust’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

In mid-March, Tubridy announced he was quitting as host of the flagship Late Late Show after 14 years. Comedian Paddy Kielty has since been appointed as his replacement.

Following the discovery in the 2022 accounts, RTE appointed an external auditor to carry out an independent fact-finding review.

Tubridy’s previously published remunerations for 2020 and 2021 show he earned 466,250 (£398,500) euro and 440,000 euro (£376,000) respectively in those years, which appeared to represent an 11% reduction on his 2019 earnings.

However, under a separate agreement, Tubridy was guaranteed by RTE an additional annual income of 75,000 euro (£64,000) in 2020 which was intended to come from a commercial partner.

The commercial partner fee due to Tubridy was guaranteed and underwritten by RTE.

The commercial partner did not renew the agreement for a second year, and since the agreement was guaranteed by RTE, the payments were instead made directly by RTE to Tubridy’s agent.

The presenter received two further 75,000 euro payments in 2022, which prompted the review.

It was then discovered that Tubridy’s remuneration had been understated by RTE by 120,000 euro over the contract period of 2017-2019.

Brian Stanley, chairman of the Oireachtas parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, said the revelations were “shocking”.

He also said any suggestion of RTE securing an increase to the licence fee is now “off the radar”.

The Sinn Fein TD told RTE Radio One on Friday: “What I am scratching my head and wondering about is why did it take so long for it to come out in an internal audit?

“This was going on for five years. And I think there is huge questions around governance and accountability.”

Callan addressed the payments controversy as he opened the radio programme on Friday in Tubridy’s absence.

“It’s Friday – a bit of a weird Friday, I must concede,” he said.

“Clearly this is the last place I expected to be less than 24 hours ago, but here we are, and the reasons are fairly obvious, especially as I get to the review of the newspapers because the usual presenter of the show is the subject of every single front page.

“The wider media, it has to be said, do enjoy a good old RTE scandal – and boy did RTE whip up and serve a cool one for them with a flake on top and sprinkles of shambles.”

After encouraging listeners to contact the show with messages, Callan added: “We have a show for you and the ordinary decent staff of the programme have been working away as they always do very, very early in the morning.

Ryan Tubridy stepped down as host of The Late Late Show earlier this year and now has a daily radio show on RTE Radio One (PA)

“We’re all here to serve, and bear in mind they are at the receiving end of all those messages here and across the programmes today. It’s an RTE story, so on the one hand we could be accused of talking too much about ourselves, but if I ignored it this morning on this programme I’d be doing a disservice for you.”

After reading out newspaper headlines about the controversy, Callan added: “I’d say for everyone involved yesterday was like starring in a mini-private episode of Succession with the bombshells and the media chatter, phones buzzing, ‘who’s going to get the blame for this?’, and watching the thing about yourself on the news and television with a fresh pair of underpants within lunging distance, I’d imagine, for everyone concerned.”

The payments were uncovered after the broadcaster’s auditors alerted the board to some of the transactions.

On Thursday, Tubridy said he “can’t shed any light” on how the discrepancy had come about.

“Like many people, I’m surprised by the announcements made in RTE’s statement today regarding the errors in the reporting of its accounts,” he said in a statement.

“It is unfortunate that these errors are in relation to how RTE have reported payments made to me but I just want to be clear: this is a matter for RTE and I have no involvement in RTE’s internal accounting treatment or RTE’s public declarations in connection with such payments.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed to be at the centre of this story, but unfortunately I can’t shed any light on why RTE treated these payments in the way that they did, nor can I answer for their mistakes in this regard.”

Management company NK Management, which represents Tubridy, said overpayments to the presenter are matters for which RTE has “sole responsibility and accountability”.

It added: “There is no issue whatsoever in relation to the payments being properly and lawfully due and there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on the part of Ryan Tubridy or NK Management.”