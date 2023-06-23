Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘humbled’ by Glastonbury response

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe at Glastonbury

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has described the response to her appearance at Glastonbury Festival as “humbling” after she received a standing ovation during a debate on Friday afternoon.

Speaking to the PA news agency at her first Glastonbury Festival, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe also explained how a picture from the Somerset showpiece in 2019 of a “Free Nazanin” banner had been a “heartwarming” moment for her while she was incarcerated in an Iranian jail for six years.

A packed crowd at the Left Field tent on Worthy Farm stood and applauded Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe for around 40 seconds after a speech she made in the middle of a debate by an all-female panel to discuss the rights of women in Iran.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who appeared emotional as she held her hands to her chest in appreciation of the ovation, told PA afterwards: “It was humbling to see all those people turning up.

“People are here to listen to music and they’re not here to listen to someone who is talking about a horrific story.

“I was very happy to see that people are caring to the point that they would stop by to listen to my story.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe stood to accept the applause (Edd Dracott/PA)

“Even if they think about it for another half an hour, I think it would be a good thing.”

During the debate Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe Nazanin spoke about her imprisonment for six years in Iran and the power of “being a voice” for those who are imprisoned or oppressed.

She noted the impact made on her by a “very low quality” photograph that was smuggled into prison to her of a man carrying a child on his shoulders, a similar age to her own daughter, at Glastonbury Festival in 2019 – next to a banner which read “Free Nazanin”.

Speaking afterwards, she said: “One of the functions of prisons is to isolate you.

“I knew that my husband was campaigning to get me home, but the details of that and all that love and care and support… I don’t think I knew even a fraction of that.

“Knowing that your story has has gone far enough to reach Glastonbury, which is one of the biggest music festivals in the UK, probably in the world, it is heartwarming.