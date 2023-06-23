I don’t have time to read very often, admits Culture Secretary

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has said she no longer has time to read books and has never used ChatGPT.

The Tory MP, who is in charge of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, revealed in a podcast interview that her busy role means she does not read “very often”.

Quizzed on some of her cultural interests on the Jimmy’s Jobs Of The Future podcast, Ms Frazer said: “I have for many years been a member of a book club, which is a fabulous group of women and we have read some great books that I wouldn’t have otherwise read.

“But I don’t get time to go to my book club anymore or indeed very often read.”

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, who is stepping down as an MP, had a side career as a writer having authored more than 10 books.

But Ms Frazer did pick her favourite read, opting for Julian Barnes’ Booker Prize-winning novel The Sense Of An Ending.

The Cabinet minister, who admitted she has only just joined social media site Instagram, said she had not used ChatGPT – a generative artificial intelligence tool that has helped spark global interest in the new technology.

Ms Frazer also told the podcast she was “not a big magazine reader” and was not a “massive consumer” of video games but suggested she had played the classic table tennis-inspired game Pong as a child.

She added: “What’s really interesting is that I went to a video games company the other day and they told me the average age of a gamer is around 32, which I thought was quite interesting.

“I am not a massive consumer of video games. I did have, when I was like 10, one of those computer games when you sort of ping-pong.”

“My son is known to have played a video game or two… more than he should have done,” Ms Frazer joked.

Asked for her favourite film, she said: “So many films to choose from. I think my favourite film is… I’m going to say ET, because it was the first film that I saw and it was such an amazing experience.”

Pressed on whether she had a favourite fashion designer, Ms Frazer said: “I love fashion… I was appointed and the first thing I did was go to the Baftas and then the Brits and then I went to London Fashion Week.

“I think it is fabulous to celebrate great British designers, like Stella McCartney, but all of them, I support them all.”

The minister appeared to struggle briefly when asked to name an exciting company.

She said: “This is a bit big, so, I wish the one that popped into mind was a small one but this week I was at (TV and film studios) Pinewood.

“And I mention them because I think that they are showcasing world class talent, fantastic export.”