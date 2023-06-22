In Pictures: Love, lament and laughter for Windrush Generation

Poignant events have been held to celebrate and remember those who came to the UK from the Caribbean 75 years ago.

Guests dance at a reception following the arrival of a Thames Clipper at the Port Of Tilbury
Guests dance at a reception following the arrival of a Thames Clipper at the Port Of Tilbury

Events across the country have commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Empire Windrush docking in England.

The ship carried workers from the Caribbean who had answered Britain’s call for help to fill post-war labour shortages, and docked in the Port of Tilbury, in Essex, on June 22 1948.

It was the first of many that brought what became known as the Windrush Generation to the UK.

The King attended a service for young people in Windsor.

The service took place in St George’s Chapel (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Baroness Dame Floella Benjamin, second right, was among the guests (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Charles met Dame Floella following the service (Andrew Matthews/PA)
He also spoke to young people in the congregation (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Reverend Jonathan Coore played a lament (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Later on Thursday, a carnival procession took place in Herne Hill, in London, where many of the Caribbean community settled.

Many were dressed in period costume (Alberto Pezzali/AP)
Thousands turned out to watch the festivities (Alberto Pezzali/AP)
Many of those in the parade carried Caribbean flags (Alberto Pezzali/AP)

Events also took place at the Port of Tilbury where the Empire Windrush ship first docked.

A Thames Clipper carried 100 NHS workers and 100 people with Windrush connections to mark the anniversary (Lucy North/PA)
A man carries a single vintage suitcase to represent the journey many of the Windrush Generation made to answer the UK’s call for workers (Lucy North/PA)
A man wears a T-shirt with the Jamaican flag as he disembarks (Lucy North/PA)

The port also hosted a reception where visitors were encourage to dance and reminisce.

Traditional songs from the period were played (Lucy North/PA)
The event was held on the docks where the first Windrush passengers arrived (Lucy North/PA)

The Windrush flag was flown on buildings across the UK.

The Windrush flag over Liverpool Town Hall (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Windrush flag flies at the Houses of Parliament in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
