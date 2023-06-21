Showers forecast across UK as festival-goers begin to arrive at Glastonbury

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks in the rain

Showers are set to remain across parts of the UK as festival-goers arrive at Glastonbury on Wednesday, the Met Office said.

Four yellow warnings were in place until Tuesday evening and Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia was temporarily suspended after just nine minutes due to a waterlogged pitch at Hampden Park.

Wednesday and Thursday will continue to see scattered rain, including in south-west England, with some areas experiencing thunder and lightning.

The wet weather will not douse the heat though, as temperatures are set to reach more than 30C (86F) by the weekend.

The South West could experience scattered showers as festival-goers arrive at Glastonbury on Wednesday (Yui Mok/PA)

Spokesman for the Met Office Greg Dewhurst said: “On Wednesday, it is going to be generally across the whole of the UK another day of sunny spells and some scattered showers.

“Showers could be heavy and thundery at times, particularly across the north and west of the UK.

“At the moment we don’t have any warnings for thunderstorms but there could be potentially some more that get issued and perhaps at short notice.

“It is a repeat performance on Thursday with some sunshine and showers, perhaps with more of a focus on parts of England and Wales.

Heavy rain flooded the pitch in Scotland’s game against Georgia (Jane Barlow/PA

“Temperatures are still on the warm side, perhaps a degree higher, so 29C in the South East.

“It is a similar picture in the South West to the South East, with a risk of some showers over the next couple of days.

“The showers should become less frequent for England and Wales on Friday but it does turn wetter and breezier for parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.