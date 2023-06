King and Queen’s hopes of winning their first Royal Ascot race dashed

Royal Ascot

The King and Queen’s hopes of winning their first Royal Ascot race were dashed by Jimi Hendrix and Sonny Liston – the horses.

Charles and Camilla looked pensive as they watched jockey Frankie Dettori riding their thoroughbred Reach For The Moon, and finishing well off the pace.

The couple’s disappointment in the Royal Hunt Cup was followed by their horse Circle Of Fire losing in the Queen’s Vase.

The Royal Hunt Cup was won by the gelding Jimi Hendrix, named after the legendary 1960s’ musician, while the thoroughbred sharing a name with former world heavyweight champion Sonny Liston was runner-up and Awaal was third.

The Queen and King in the parade ring before the Queen’s Vase during day two of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)

As the race started Camilla tugged at Charles’s arm to remind him the horses were off, as he was deep in conversation with a guest in the royal box.

They both watched intently but their thoroughbred, a favourite for last year’s Epsom Derby before being withdrawn, was never in the running.

There was no time to dwell on the loss as the next race was the Queen’s Vase featuring their horse Circle Of Fire.