Calls for cigarette-style health warnings for ultra-processed foods

Cakes and biscuits

Health warnings should be considered on packaging for “highly addictive” ultra-processed foods, according to MPs.

Concerns were raised in Parliament about the health impact of such products which usually contain ingredients that people would not add when they were cooking homemade food.

Conservative former minister Sir Greg Knight (East Yorkshire) said: “There’s a case for looking again at our food-labelling laws and perhaps requiring ultra-processed food to carry a health warning, rather like we require cigarette packets to have to display such a warning.”

He added: “If we are to urge that ultra-processed food carries with it a label warning, that warning should be in a typeface large enough to be read without the use of a magnifying glass, so people know what it is they’re buying before they purchase it.”

SNP MP Carol Monaghan (Glasgow North West) added: “One of the issues with ultra-processed food is that it’s also ultra-addictive and then people want to have more of it and we can’t help ourselves but we don’t treat it like other ultra-addictive things like cigarettes and alcohol.

“The health implications could be just as serious. Is it time we do that?”

Conservative MP Suzanne Webb, opening the debate in Westminster Hall, said: “Ultra-processed food is food that tends to be high in fat, salt and sugar – food which is highly addictive.

“Awareness of what is ultra-processed food is actually fairly low but they are familiar foods in your shopping trolley.

“They include pizza, ice cream, crisps, mass-produced bread, breakfast cereals, biscuits, carbonated drinks, fruit-flavoured yogurts, pre-packaged meals, sausages and other reconstituted meat products and some alcoholic drinks – including whisky, gin and rum.”

Ms Webb warned the foods were linked to obesity and “marketed aggressively to the detriment of our health”, adding: “The food supply chain is, quite frankly, endorsing and promoting products that are linked to serious health outcomes.”

The MP for Stourbridge said she was “slightly disappointed” the Government was delaying its planned ban on two-for-one junk food deals but acknowledged the cost-of-living pressures.

She added: “A good step forward would be to see an advertising watershed.”