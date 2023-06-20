Prince of Wales reveals ambition to end homelessness in UK

Royal opening of Reuben House

The Prince of Wales has revealed that he wants to make it his mission to end homelessness in the UK.

In an interview with The Times, William said that he will launch a “really big project” to take on the issue.

However, the details of the five-year project are being kept secret until the end of the month.

“It’s nerve-racking,” he told the newspaper.

“But I’m really excited. I’ve been waiting for the right time to do this.”

The Prince of Wales during the opening of Centrepoint’s Reuben House in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

While the project’s details are secret for now, William revealed that there are social housing plans for the Duchy of Cornwall, the 130,000-acre property empire he now controls after becoming the Prince of Wales.

“You’ll see that when it’s ready,” he said.

“I’m no policy expert, but I push it where I can.”

The prince has previous experience tackling homelessness. He is the patron of Centrepoint, a charity which helps homeless young people.

Earlier this week, he officially opened Reuben House, a block of 33 studio properties in south-east London where rents are set at a third of a resident’s income, on behalf of the charity.

The prince also spoke to the paper about his plans to introduce his children to a homeless organisation, in the same way that his mother brought him to a homeless shelter when he was 11 years old.

“When I left this morning, one of the things I was thinking was, ‘When is the right time to bring George or Charlotte or Louis to a homeless organisation?’” he said.

“I think when I can balance it with their schooling, they will definitely be exposed to it. On the school run, we talk about what we see.