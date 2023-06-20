Morrisons cuts prices of nearly 50 items as hopes mount of easing food inflation

Morrisons

Supermarket Morrisons has slashed the price of 47 products by more than a quarter on average in the latest boost to hopes that wider UK food inflation may have passed its peak.

Britain’s fifth biggest grocery chain said it was cutting price tags from Monday across all its 499 stores on items including mince, tomatoes and butter as well as cupboard staples such as squash and cereals.

Morrisons pledged to hold the latest prices for at least eight weeks.

It marks the chain’s sixth round of reductions in 2023 and will see it invest £26 million in the latest price cuts.

Britons are desperate for some relief in their weekly food bills (PA)

The move provides further optimism that rampant food inflation may be finally on the decline, after Tesco boss Ken Murphy last week said there were “early signs” that it was starting to ease.

Analysis of Morrisons pricing by the PA news agency shows some of the products listed in the recent price cut round are still more expensive than they were a year ago, despite the reduction, with meat in particular more pricey.

A 250g pack of Morrisons beef mince, 5% fat, is now £2.09 from £2.35, but was £1.89 this time last year.

And 400g packs of both Morrisons wafer thin cooked chicken and thin honey cured ham are now £2.75 each down from £3.49, but were £2 a year ago.

A four-pack of Morrisons Scotch eggs now costs £2.15 down from £2.75, though it cost £2 a year ago.

Britons are desperate for some relief in their weekly food bills, with the most recent official data showing that food inflation struck 19.3% in April, dipping only slightly from March’s eye-watering 19.6% and remaining close to the highest rate for more than 45 years.

The next set of Consumer Prices Index figures are out on Wednesday and experts at Pantheon Macroeconomics are expecting food inflation to have slowed to 18.2% in May.

This is set to bring down the wider level of UK inflation to 8.5% in May from 8.7% in April, according to Pantheon’s senior UK economist Samuel Tombs.

This would still be higher than the Bank of England’s expectations, however.

Kantar’s latest grocery market data on Tuesday will also provide further insight into food prices and sales.

Tesco said on Friday last week that it has seen reductions in the price of milk, bread and pasta over the past month.

Sainsbury’s recently cut the price of its own-brand toilet paper by up to 11%, saying the cost of pulp used to make the paper had fallen for the first time in two years.