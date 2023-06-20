More than 650,000 operations and appointments rescheduled due to strikes

An operating theatre being prepared

More than 650,000 routine operations and appointments have had to be rescheduled due to industrial action across England since December, it has been revealed.

The impact of strikes was being felt across “already overstretched” hospital, ambulance, mental health and community services, NHS Providers said.

Miriam Deakin, director of policy and strategy at NHS Providers, said: “Now 651,232 routine operations and appointments have had to be rescheduled due to industrial action across England since December, right across already overstretched hospital, ambulance, mental health and community services.

“Strikes cannot become ‘business as usual’ for trusts and patients. Trusts have had to deal with seven consecutive months of disruptive and demoralising industrial action in the NHS and leaders are working hard to prepare for a possible eighth.

“Trust leaders and their staff continue to pull out all the stops to cushion the impact of strikes, with patient safety the top priority, but they are worried about the long-term effects on patients who have their care delayed at a time when waiting lists are already at record levels, the impact on staff morale and the rising cost of paying to provide cover.

“Only serious talks between the Government and the doctors’ union can break the deadlock but in a speech in the middle of last week’s strike, Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay made no mention of steps to settle the dispute.

“While ministers and the doctors’ union aren’t talking, patients pay the price of the standoff.”