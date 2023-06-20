Former Met Police officer found guilty of raping two women

A mugshot of Adam Provan.

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been found guilty of eight counts of rape of two women, one of whom was aged just 16 at the time.

Adam Provan, 44, of Newmarket, Suffolk, was convicted by a jury of six counts of rape of a fellow police officer between 2003 and 2005, and two counts of rape of a teenage girl whom he met on a blind date after lying about his age in 2010.

All the offences were committed while he was a serving officer in the Met’s East Area Command Unit.

Detective Sergeant Victoria James said: “These are truly dreadful offences. Provan abused his position to win the trust of both these women. I hardly need to say Provan’s behaviour fell grossly short of what we expect from our police officers.

“The 2010 assault was brazen and calculated, with clear indication he had planned it beforehand. The second victim suffered a campaign of controlling and abusive behaviour and sexual violence. I commend the incredible courage of both women in helping us bring Provan to justice.

“The Commissioner has been extremely clear there is no place in the Met for anyone who does not uphold the highest standards and where there is criminality we will absolutely investigate and bring before the courts.”

Provan raped the 16-year-old girl in woodland after meeting her through a friend in 2010 and lying that he was 22. He then took her to Central Park, Harold Hill, Romford, and forced her to commit a sex act.

The teenager has had to go through two trials to see Provan brought to justice.

She told a relative that she had been raped at the time but it was not reported to police until 2016 and Provan was later convicted and jailed for nine years. He was sacked from the Met in March 2019.

However, he successfully appealed against those convictions which were quashed in 2022, and a retrial began in May this year, along with six new counts of rape relating to the second victim.

The trial at Wood Green Crown Court heard that Provan was violent, abusive and controlling to the second victim.

The jury unanimously found him guilty of all eight counts on Monday.