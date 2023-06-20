Cricket club organises memorial game for Nottingham stab victim Barnaby Webber

Barnaby Webber with his younger brother Charlie (family handout/PA)

The cricket club of Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber has organised a memorial game for their “irreplaceable teammate and friend”.

The game, which will take place at 1.30pm on June 24, will be captained by Barnaby’s “closest friends” Ed Smith and Jakarta Allen-Skinner.

In a post shared on Twitter, Bishops Hull Cricket Club said that it would “love to see as many people as possible come along to join us in celebrating a wonderful life through something [Barnaby] loved, cricket”.

The club also shared a picture of Barnaby in cricket whites.

Here at BHCC we have arranged for a memorial game to take place for our irreplaceable teammate and friend, Barney. The game will be captained by closest friends of Barney – Ed Smith and Jakarta Allen-Skinner? pic.twitter.com/dChmQzEg59 — Bishops Hull Cricket Club (@BishopsHull_CC) June 17, 2023

Barnaby, also known as Barney, was just 19 years old when he was stabbed to death in Nottingham on Tuesday.

The young man, along with his friend Grace O’Malley-Kumar, lost his life on his way home from a night out in the early hours of the morning.

A third victim, Ian Coates, 65, was then found stabbed to death nearby after his van was allegedly stolen.

Barnaby had been a student at Nottingham University, and has been described as an avid cricketer.

In a statement shared on Tuesday, Bishops Hull Cricket Club said that he had joined the team in 2021 and had been a “key part” of the club ever since, playing more than 30 games and taking 29 wickets.

On Friday, the club shared an image of tributes to Barnaby laid out on their playing field.

The family of Barnaby Webber (Jacob King/PA)

On visiting Ilkeston Road, where Barnaby died, his family said in a statement: “We chose to come to this dreadful space because we owe it to both Barnaby and Grace to let them know we are here.

“As has been expressed by so many already, heartbreak cannot begin to describe our loss.

“As painful as this tribute today has been, it is yet another step forward on the very long dark journey we have been forced to take.