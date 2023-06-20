Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking

Big Brother 2016

Social media personality Andrew Tate has been charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women, Romanian prosecutors said.

Tate and his brother Tristan, both dual UK-US nationals, and two Romanian nationals have been under house arrest for months during a police investigation.

According to a translation of the statement, the prosecutors said there were seven female alleged victims, including some who were “misled” by “false claims of marriage and love”.

It said the defendants formed an organised crime group in early 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania, the UK, the US and other countries.

Andrew Tate

The alleged victims were later taken to buildings in Ilfov county in Romania where they were intimidated, placed under constant surveillance and control and forced into debt, the statement said.

It is said the defendants then forced them to take part in pornography which was later shared on social media.

One defendant raped an alleged victim twice in March 2022, according to the statement.

A number of campaign groups have claimed Tate’s views make him a danger to young men and boys who see his content online.

Tate, who has lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various social media platforms.

The former kickboxer has previously denied all allegations of abuse and trafficking.

A file has been sent to a court in Bucharest, according to the prosecutors.