Sepsis campaigner who had double hand transplant made MBE

Corinne Hutton

A pioneering campaigner who almost died after contracting sepsis a decade ago has been made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Corinne Hutton, 53, is recognised for the years of work she has spent raising awareness of sepsis and amputees.

Dr Hutton nearly died in 2013 after suffering acute pneumonia and sepsis, and as a result she had to have both her hands and legs below the knee amputated.

Six years later in 2019, Dr Hutton became the first person in Scotland to receive a double hand transplant, and in the same year she was named Scotswoman of the Year.

Corinne Hutton was the first Scot to receive a double hand transplant (Finding Your Feet/PA)

Dr Hutton also received an honorary degree from the Open University in 2019.

She set up the charity Finding Your Feet, based in Paisley, in 2014 to raise awareness of the issues she had faced.

She has since became a well-known motivational speaker, and has broken records such as for walking a mile on prosthetic limbs.

On receiving the news she was to receive a royal honour, Dr Hutton told the PA news agency: “It was completely out of the blue.

“When I read the letter and double read it, it took a wee second for it to sink in.

“I’m very flattered, I couldn’t help but get that wee warm glow.

“I’m only one of a team, but I’m very grateful, very thankful and I think we will use it to make sure it does the charity some good.

“You don’t do this for awards, you don’t get up in the morning thinking: ‘I’m going to be inspiring.’

“It’s nice to get that wee pat on the back but it’s so much nicer that it’s for the team, it’s for all of us and the work that we do.