Senior Police Scotland officers recognised in King’s Birthday Honours

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham

Three current and former Police Scotland officers have been recognised for their dedication to public service in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham and retired assistant chief constable Kenny MacDonald were awarded the King’s Police Medal.

Retired detective inspector Simon Broadhurst becomes an MBE for his service to the police force.

Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone, who was previously awarded the Queen’s Police Medal, said: “I warmly congratulate Malcolm, Kenny and Simon and thank them for their outstanding service to policing and the people we serve.

“These awards are tribute to their dedication to public service and the communities of Scotland. I am hugely grateful for their professionalism and quality.”

Retired assistant chief constable Kenny MacDonald is among those honoured (Police Scotland/PA)

Mr Graham, 50, began his career with Lothian and Borders Police in 1995.

He worked his way through the ranks, becoming detective chief superintendent and head of CID in 2009, and took on his current role in 2019.

He was a key leader in steering Operation Unicorn, Police Scotland’s response to the death of the Queen, and also provided leadership for the policing response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Graham, from East Lothian, said: “I feel deeply grateful and honoured to receive this recognition.

“It is truly a reflection of the relentless dedication and collaborative efforts of Police Scotland’s fantastic people, serving our communities every day to make life safer and better for our fellow citizens.

“I extend my sincere thanks to all colleagues past and present, and to my family for their ongoing encouragement and support throughout my career.”

Mr Graham led the development of a new strategy tackling violence against women and girls for Police Scotland, and is also the service lead for sex, equality and tackling misogyny.

Mr MacDonald, 52, joined Strathclyde Police in 1994 and retired in November last year after almost 29 years with the police.

During Operation Unicorn he took on the role of gold commander, meaning he held overall command.

Mr MacDonald, of Perthshire, said: “I am truly honoured and humbled to receive this award. I accept it on behalf of all of the officers and staff working throughout the service, across Scotland.

“It was a true privilege to serve as a police officer, and my most sincere thanks go to my family, friends and colleagues who have supported me throughout my career.”

Simon Broadhurst was in policing from 1992 until last year (Police Scotland/PA)

Mr Broadhurst, 54, began his career with the police in 1992 with Lancashire constabulary, transferring to Lothian and Borders in 1996.

He retired after serving for more than 30 years in February last year, after a nine-year tenure working in counter-terrorism.

Mr Broadhurst, of East Lothian, said: “I am extremely surprised but also massively grateful to have been honoured for my police work in this way.

“My career was shaped by my family, colleagues and the partners I worked alongside through the years, and I very much feel this award is as much for them as it is for me.