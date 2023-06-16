School crossing patrol officer, 93, has no plans to retire after BEM honour

A 93-year-old school crossing patrol officer in Northern Ireland who has been awarded the British Empire Medal has said she has no intention of retiring.

Veronica Hammersley said she was so shocked when she received the letter informing her of the honour that she originally thought it was a scam.

Mrs Hammersley, who has been helping children cross the road at Glengormley Integrated Primary School for 32 years, is recognised for her services to the community.

She said she continues to do the job because “she loves the children and they love me”.

Veronica Hammersley said she loves the children she works with (Liam McBurney/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “I love my job, I really do enjoy it.

“I’ve never really regretted getting up in the morning to come to work.

“You get the feeling that you are not wasting your day or your time. Each day when the children say thank you for helping them across the road, you appreciate that.

“When you get a little three-year-old boy bringing you a paper bag with a bun in it for my tea, when you go home you really feel that they love you.

“Children are sensitive and they do understand a lot more than you think. They would say if they like you or they didn’t like you, but all my little ones, I love them and they love me.”

Mrs Hammersley retired early from her first career in the civil service when her husband was diagnosed with cancer. After he died, she decided to look for a new job.

She said: “I had worked in an office and I didn’t want to be in an office anymore. I wanted out in the fresh air. When you are out here you are more or less your own boss.

“I looked in the papers to see what jobs there were. I wanted something out in the open and something which didn’t require a lot of paperwork.”

Asked if she had ever considered retiring from her present role, Mrs Hammersley said: “No I haven’t, I really haven’t.

“I do get great pleasure out of it. Look at the people you meet every day.

“I am very particular when they (cars) come flying up here. I step out onto the middle of the road, I don’t care whether they like it or not, and I put my hand up and my stick and I see the children across. I am there for the children, not to entertain cars.

“My job is to ensure they get home safely to their mammies and daddies, that is my job.”

On receiving the BEM she said: “It is a great honour. I never thought of getting an award.

“I didn’t even believe the letter when I saw it, I thought it was one of those scams you see on TV.

“It is an honour, they just don’t hand them out to anyone.”

Veronica Hammersley said she has never considered retiring (Liam McBurney/PA)

Nigel Arnold, principal of Glengormley Integrated PS, nominated Mrs Hammersley for the honour, along with a local councillor and a parent.

He said: “She has been a wonderful member of our staff in the school here for 32 years now.

“She was here long before I started.

“I see her every morning, she is out there rain, hail or shine at the junction crossing children and families, both from our school and other schools.