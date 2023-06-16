Policy stuck in consultation ‘covers 29% of UK emission cuts needed by 2032’

Almost a third of emissions that the UK Government needs to cut by 2032 to meet legally binding climate targets are covered by policies stuck in consultation, analysis suggests

Almost a third of emissions that the UK Government needs to cut by 2032 to meet legally binding climate targets are covered by policies stuck in consultation, analysis suggests.

The Government released more than 2,800 pages of detailed plans – The Carbon Budget Delivery Plan – on March 30, outlining how it will meet net zero goals.

It comes after the High Court ordered the Government to revise its original Net Zero Strategy last July over concerns it would fail to deliver the country’s 2050 climate target.

However, think tank Green Alliance, which has scrutinised the new Carbon Budget Delivery Plan, said the Government still does not have a credible proposal to reach net zero by 2050.

The group said 85% of the emissions reductions needed in the period up to 2032 – known as the fifth carbon budget period – are covered by the new plans.

Of that, only 35% of emissions cuts are covered by confirmed policies while 21% are covered by policy promises, their analysis suggests.

Almost a third – 29% – of reductions needed are covered by policies currently under consultation, the group said.

It is now urging ministers to move the key policies through the consultation stage “quickly and effectively”, especially in light of the upcoming general election expected next year.

The think tank considers policy to be under consultation until the Government confirms a timeline for implementation or an act of parliament receives royal assent.

It cited political turmoil and the reorganisation of government departments responsible for decarbonisation as factors that have contributed to consultations being frequently delayed or curtailed.

Ruth Chambers, senior fellow and legislative expert at Green Alliance, said the plans have also been drawn up without the input of experts.

“Policies which are developed with consultation are likely to be more effective: saving time and money, reducing legal risk and increasing impact,” she said.

“However, there is an increasing tendency towards ‘black box’ policy making, where experts, businesses and the public are excluded or opportunities to engage are severely curtailed.

“The Government’s recent environmental improvement plan is one example, where milestones to guide Government action were drawn up without the input of groups whose help would be integral to meeting them.”

Among those currently under consultation is the Zero Emissions Vehicle mandate, which would deliver the largest emissions savings of any proposed government policy.

Green Alliance said the final consultation on the mandate, which was announced on March 30, has been repeatedly delayed, making its planned introduction in January 2024 uncertain.

The group also said the clean heat market mechanism – also known as the “heat pump mandate” – is another policy not progressing forward fast enough after the most recent consultation closed on June 8.

Overall, the think tank’s analysis suggests the Government’s plans have gone backwards as the Net Zero Strategy covered 87% of emission reductions needed, compared to the Carbon Budget Delivery Plan, which covers 85%.

“There are only so many times the UK can claim climate leadership while falling short of its own targets,” Sophie O’Connell, policy adviser at Green Alliance, said.

“A clear and transparent plan for how we’ll reduce emissions will allow people and industries to prepare for the changes ahead.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We have a dynamic long-term plan for a transition that will take place over the next 14 years and many of the proposals and policies will be phased in over this time frame.

“Given our success in decarbonisation to date we are confident in our approach.