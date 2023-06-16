‘Humble’ railwayman passes half a century of service

Shashi Vyas

A railwayman described as a “true ambassador” for the industry has clocked up more than half a century of service.

Avanti West Coast celebrated the milestone of 74-year-old employee Shashi Vyas, who is responsible for processing money from the operator’s trains at London’s Euston station.

Mr Shashi’s career in the sector began in December 1972, when he started a role in an admin office for British Rail in Watford shortly after moving to the UK from Uganda.

Mr Vyas’ first British Rail identity badge (Avanti West Coast/PA)

Two years later, he took on a role preparing wages for maintenance staff at the depot in the town.

He moved to Euston in 1993 and has remained there for three decades.

His career means he is one of the longest serving railway employees currently working on the West Coast Main Line.

Avanti West Coast marked the milestone by presenting Mr Shashi with a photo album documenting moments from his career.

Mr Shashi said: “I love working on the railway. It’s an industry I’m proud to have carved out a career in.

“Every day is different, and my favourite thing is meeting new people.

“It’s the people that make the railway special and have given me the fondest memories of my career.”

Alyona Bennett, Avanti West Coast’s station manager at Euston, said: “Shashi is the most humble, modest and happy colleague I have ever worked with.

“He always meets you with a smile and gratitude no matter what obstacles he may be faced with and gets on with what needs to be done.