Hillsborough Castle staff recognised for role in events to mark death of Queen

Head gardener at Hillsborough Castle Claire Woods, head of Hillsborough Castle Laura McCorry and castle steward Kim Diver have been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours

The central role staff in Hillsborough Castle in Co Down played in events to mark the death of the late Queen has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Laura McCorry, head of Hillsborough Castle has been made an MBE for services in Northern Ireland following the Queen’s death.

She said the honour was a recognition of the part the castle team had played in a number of “historic occasions” in the past year.

The castle’s head gardener Claire Woods has also been made an MBE while household steward Kim Diver has been awarded the British Empire Medal.

Flowers which were laid by members of the public in tribute to the late Queen at Hillsborough Castle last year (Liam McBurney/PA)

Hillsborough Castle is the royal residence in Northern Ireland and became the focal point of commemorations in the region to mark the death of the Queen in September.

Tens of thousands of people visited the castle in the days after the death and hundreds of floral tributes were left at the historic gates.

The proclamation for the new King was read to the people of Northern Ireland from the grounds and Charles and Camilla visited the castle in the days following the death.

Earlier this year the King and Queen were at the castle again to host a garden party in their first visit to Northern Ireland since the coronation.

The castle in the small village of Royal Hillsborough also played a role as part of a series of events to mark the 25th anniversary of the historic Good Friday Agreement.

Ms McCorry said: “I am proud to lead an exceptional team at Hillsborough Castle who have worked incredibly hard over the course of the past year.

“We have been privileged to play our part in a number of historic occasions, from the first visit of Their Majesties The King and Queen, to the recent events marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

“Hillsborough Castle is a place where history continues to happen every day, and it’s our mission to share its important story with as many people as possible.

“I’m very grateful to receive this honour, which reflects the hard work of everyone in my team.”

The King and Queen plant a tree to mark the coronation at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down (Brian Lawless/PA)

Head gardener Ms Woods said she was lucky to be able to enjoy the gardens at the castle every day.

She said: “Our grounds change so much throughout the seasons. There is always something just coming into flower, a new plant to spot or bird to listen to.

“It’s a real privilege to be able to care for such a wonderful, rich and diverse landscape.”

She added: “Receiving this honour means a lot.

“My team and I are really passionate about sustainability and putting this right at the centre of all the work we do to care for the environment surrounding Hillsborough Castle.

“It’s wonderful that this has been recognised and will inspire us to keep going.”

Household steward Ms Diver said: “I’m delighted to have received this honour after what has been a historic year at Hillsborough Castle.

“It’s been busy, but my focus has always been to make sure everyone feels welcome when they come here.