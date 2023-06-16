Firefighter ‘immensely proud’ to be honoured

Matt Acton

A senior firefighter who helped with plans for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral said he is “immensely proud” to be recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Area Commander Matt Acton of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has been awarded the King’s Fire Service Medal.

SFRS said Mr Acton was integral in delivering the service’s role in Operation Unicorn, the formal plans put into effect following the Queen’s death in Scotland.

After 29 years of service, Mr Acton is set to retire this month from SFRS and his current post as Local Senior Officer for the City of Edinburgh.

He said: “I am immensely proud and honoured to receive the King’s Fire Service Medal.

“It has been a huge honour for me to have led the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service element of our multi-agency plan for Operation Unicorn, and to contribute to the delivery of the funeral for Her Majesty The Queen.

“Receiving this award in the year of the King’s coronation makes it all the more special.

“It has been a privilege for me to serve the communities of Scotland. I have been fortunate to have worked with many great teams and individuals, not just in the fire service, but also with our partners and the wider community.

“I would like to thank all those that I have worked with, and also my family for their unwavering support.”