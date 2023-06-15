Two teenage boys charged with murder of Mikey Roynon in Bath

Two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Mikey Roynon.

The 15-year-old boy from Dorset and the 16-year-old boy from Wiltshire remain in custody and will appear before magistrates at Bristol Youth Court this morning.

