Police granted more time to quiz ex-Nottingham student over deadly city rampage

Nottingham city centre incident

Detectives have been granted a further 36 hours to question a former University of Nottingham student over a deadly city rampage which left three dead.

Talented 19-year-old students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber were found stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road at around 4am on Tuesday.

Caretaker Ian Coates, 65, who was described by his sons as “everyone’s friend”, was then found dead in Magdala Road after his van was allegedly stolen by the suspect.

Police said a man also remains in a serious condition in hospital after the van was driven at him in Milton Street.

The force have referred a further incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct police watchdog after a marked police car followed the vehicle for a short distance before it collided with another two pedestrians in Sherwood Street.

The 31-year-old suspect was then tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder when the vehicle was eventually stopped.