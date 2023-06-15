Key points: What are the Privileges Committee’s findings on Boris Johnson?

Former prime minister Boris Johnson

The Privileges Committee has published its report finding that Boris Johnson deliberately and recklessly misled Parliament with denials over partygate.

The 106-page paper covers both the assurances the former prime minister gave to MPs over gatherings in Downing Street during the pandemic and his subsequent attack on the panel tasked with investigating his behaviour.

Here are its key points:

– Mr Johnson misled the House by claiming Covid rules and guidance were followed at all times in Number 10 on four separate occasions;

– He also misled MPs by failing to tell the House “about his own knowledge of the gatherings where the rules or guidance had been broken”;

– Claiming he relied on “repeated reassurances” that rules had not been broken also amount to misleading the House;

– Mr Johnson misled the House by insisting on waiting for former civil servant Sue Gray’s report to be published before he could answer questions in the House, when he had “personal knowledge which he did not reveal”;

The then-prime minister Boris Johnson (right) at a leaving gathering in the vestibule of the Press Office of 10 Downing Street in November 2020 (Cabinet Office/PA)

– His claim that rules and guidance had been followed while he was present at gatherings in Number 10 when he “purported to correct the record” in May 2022 also amounted to misleading the House;

– The former prime minister was “disingenuous” with the committee in a number of ways, including by adopting a “narrow and restricted interpretation” of the assurances he gave to the House;

– As well as being reckless, Mr Johnson intended to mislead the House, the report concludes. Many aspects of his defence were “not credible” and taken together they “form sufficient basis for a conclusion that he intended to mislead”;

– In deliberately misleading the Commons, the former leader committed a “serious contempt” of Parliament, made all the more grave because he was the most senior member of Government at the time;

– Mr Johnson committed an “egregious breach of confidentiality” by revealing the contents of the warning letter he received from the committee when he resigned as an MP on Friday;

– His “vitriolic” attack on the committee and its work amounts to “an attack on our democratic institutions,” which, taken together with the confidentiality breach, is a “serious further contempt”;

– If he had not resigned, the committee would have recommended a 90-day suspension from the Commons;