Johnson report a ‘dark day in dark chapter’ for Westminster, says Yousaf

Humza Yousaf

MPs concluding that former prime minister Boris Johnson knowingly misled Parliament in his partygate denials is a “dark day” for Westminster, Humza Yousaf has said.

Mr Johnson committed “repeated contempts” of Parliament, according to the Privileges Committee’s findings which were released on Thursday.

The panel of MPs recommended a 90-day suspension from the Commons for Mr Johnson had he not stood down – a conclusion the ex-PM described himself as “deranged”.

Speaking to journalists after First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Mr Yousaf said: “This is an extraordinary, dark day in a dark chapter in Westminster’s history.

“I am thinking primarily and first and foremost of all of those who lost a loved one during Covid – those who couldn’t attend a funeral because of the restrictions in place during lockdown, those who couldn’t hold the hand of a loved one because of the restrictions that were in place.

“Boris Johnson has not just betrayed the House of Commons, but has betrayed every single person in this country.”

The First Minister went on to call on all Scottish Conservative MPs to vote in favour of the recommended 90-day sanction against Mr Johnson.

The comments came after Mr Yousaf sought to use the committee’s findings as ammunition to attack the Scottish Tories during FMQs, while Tory leader Douglas Ross was pressing him on the delayed project to dual the A9.

Mr Yousaf said: “This is desperate stuff from Douglas Ross, who is trying to dodge, no doubt deflect of course, from the serious scandal his party is engulfed (in).

“With Boris Johnson not just lying to the House of Commons, but betraying the people of this country and of the UK.

“When they couldn’t visit a loved one, when they couldn’t attend funerals of loved ones, Boris Johnson was breaking the rules and having parties in Number 10.

“Douglas Ross can try to deflect, he can try to dodge, but of course nobody in this country can forget that Douglas Ross backed Boris Johnson to the very hilt.”

Mr Ross was criticised for his shifting position on the former prime minister, after he was one of the first senior members of the party to call for him to quit in the wake of the partygate scandal breaking, before rescinding those calls after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, citing the need for a unified response to the crisis.

He eventually voted against Mr Johnson in a confidence vote last June, which precipitated his leaving office the following month.