Gwent Police officer served with misconduct notice over Cardiff crash

St Mellons death tributes

A Gwent Police officer has been served with a misconduct notice in relation to a crash that claimed the lives of three people.

Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21; and Rafel Jeanne, 24; were found dead at the scene of the incident on the A48 in the St Mellons area of Cardiff, South Wales, in March almost 48 hours after the group were last seen.

Passengers Sophie Russon, 20; and Shane Loughlin, 32; were also found with the Volkswagen Tiguan they had been travelling in.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has been investigating the force’s actions after missing persons reports were filed by the group’s family members, said the notice concerns the officer’s review of the missing persons’ logs and relevant risk assessments.

The agency said it was also considering whether the age of the missing persons impacted on the officer’s decision-making.

It added the notice only advises the officer that they are under investigation and does not necessarily mean disciplinary proceedings will follow.

IOPC director David Ford said: “We have gathered a significant amount of evidence since our investigation began and we will ensure that our investigation continues to be thorough and timely.