In Pictures: UK swelters as hot weather continues – for now

UK NewsPublished:

The Met Office says temperatures will remain in the mid to high 20s for much of England over the next few days but thunder and hail is also expected.

Horses shelter from the sun under trees
Horses shelter from the sun under trees

As warm temperatures were forecast to remain across the UK for the rest of the week, people took advantage of the sunny weather while animals sought out ways to keep cool.

The Met Office has forecast temperatures in the mid to high 20s for much of England over the next few days, with London expected to reach a high of 28C and Manchester likely to see a top temperature of 27C.

Summer weather June 14th 2023
The sun rises behind the Liverpool waterfront across the River Mersey ahead of another sunny day (Peter Byrne/PA)
Summer weather June 14th 2023
A woman sunbathes on the lawn of Belfast City Hall next to a photograph by Vasantha Yogananthan from the exhibition A Myth of Two Souls, as part of the Belfast Photo Festival (Liam McBurney/PA)
Summer weather June 13th 2023
Starlings cool off in a bird bath in Whitley Bay (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Summer weather June 14th 2023
People take a dip in the water at Warleigh Weir near Bath (Ben Birchall/PA)
Summer weather June 14th 2023
A charity cricket match between Wooden Spoon, the children’s rugby charity, and Lord’s Taverners takes place at Bamburgh Castle, in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

People flocked to lakes and waterways to enjoy the warm weather, although it was expected give way to “thundery and unstable” conditions, and even hail, on Thursday and Friday.

Summer weather June 13th 2023
People enjoy the water on Highfields boating lake in Nottingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Summer weather June 13th 2023
Highfields boating lake in Nottingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Summer weather June 13th 2023
A man plays croquet at Nottingham Croquet Club (Mike Egerton/PA)
Summer weather June 13th 2023
A woman walks a dog along the Aire and Calder navigation, in Woodlesford in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Met Office said that while temperatures will remain hotter than average for this time of year, most regions of the country will drop below the threshold for a heatwave, defined as three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.

Summer weather June 13th 2023
Boats moored on the Aire and Calder navigation, in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)
Summer weather June 13th 2023
A cyclist at the Aire and Calder navigation in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)
