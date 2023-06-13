Nottingham tram network suspended amid serious incident

Police officers in Nottingham city centre

Police have put in place multiple road closures in Nottingham as officers deal with an ongoing serious incident.

The Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram network said it has suspended all services due to “major police incidents around the city and suburbs”.

Police have put in place multiple road closures in Nottingham as officers deal with an ongoing serious incident (Jacob King/PA)

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, Nottinghamshire Police said officers and other emergency services are currently in attendance at several locations, including the Maid Marian Way junction of Upper Parliament Street.

The statement read: “There are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.

“We are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the following areas and plan alternate routes.”

Roads cordoned off include Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Maples Street, and Woodborough Road, from the junction with Magdala Road into the city.

Officers are currently at an ongoing serious incident. The following roads are closed- Ilkeston Road, Milton Street,Magdala Road,Maples Street,Woodborough Road from junction of Magdala Road into the city,Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street.Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/OQMOppuYyj — Nottinghamshire Police (@nottspolice) June 13, 2023

Chief Inspector Neil Humphries said: “Officers are currently on scene at multiple road closures due to an ongoing incident.

“Please avoid these areas as they are expected to remain closed for some time.”

In a separate statement, NET advised travellers that NCT buses are accepting its tickets and passes, while EMR trains are also accepting its tickets and passes between Hucknall and Beeston, and Nottingham station.

Police at the Maid Marian Way junction of Upper Parliament Street in Nottingham (Jacob King/PA)

Local resident Glen Gretton said he was woken up at around 5am on Tuesday morning by the sounds of a series of police cars passing his home.

The 46-year-old delivery driver, who lives in a flat in Mansfield Road in Sherwood, told the PA news agency: “I heard a police car go past. It was driving extremely quickly, followed by another one, another one.