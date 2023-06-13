Mother and partner guilty over death of nine-year-old Alfie Steele

UK NewsPublished:

A mother has been found guilty of the manslaughter of her nine-year-old son, who had 50 injuries all over his body and was found submerged in a bath, while her partner has been found guilty of his murder.Prosecutors said that Alfie Steele was repeatedly assaulted, beaten and put in a cold bath as part of a cruel and “sinister” regime of correction by Carla Scott and Dirk Howell in Droitwich, Worcestershire.Jurors at Coventry Crown Court took 10 hours and 13 minutes of deliberation to find 35-year-old Scott guilty of Alfie’s manslaughter, returning a majority verdict of 11 to one on Tuesday.She was cleared of his murder.Howell, 41, was found guilty of Alfie’s murder by unanimous verdict.The judge, Mr Justice Wall, remanded both defendants into custody to be sentenced at 11am on Thursday.

Alfie Steele death
Alfie Steele death

