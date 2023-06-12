What the papers say – June 12

British newspapers

Boris Johnson’s resignation and the arrest of former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon dominated the front pages across the UK on Monday.

Calls for Nicola Sturgeon to be suspended from the SNP led the front of the Telegraph, while the Financial Times says the arrest is a “hammer blow” for the SNP.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Suspend Sturgeon from SNP after arrest, party told'

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday June 12

The Sun and the Daily Express also reported on the arrest of Ms Sturgeon.

On tomorrow's front page: Nicola Sturgeon breaks her silence following release amid SNP finances probe

Front page: Sturgeon arrested in SNP fraud probe

The Guardian chose Boris Johnson for their main story on the front page, saying senior Tories told him to “shut up and go away”.

Guardian front page, Monday 12 June 2023: Senior Tories tell Johnson to 'shut up and go away'

The Times and i had Mr Johnson and Ms Sturgeon both feature on their front pages.

The Daily Mirror’s front page was the tragic boat fire off the coast of Egypt that has left three British divers unaccounted for.

Monday's front page: Brits missing in boat blaze

The Daily Mail relays Suella Braverman’s message about Sir Keir Starmer, saying he is in the “pocket of the eco-mob”.