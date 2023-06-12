Thousands of holidaymakers hit by easyJet flight cancellations

An easyJet plane at Gatwick

More than 15,000 easyJet passengers have been hit by flight cancellations due to severe weather.

The airline axed 54 flights scheduled to take off or depart from Gatwick airport on Sunday, with a further 55 grounded on Monday.

EasyJet told the PA news agency its operations at the West Sussex airport on Sunday night were “impacted by thunderstorm activity”, which caused a knock-on effect on Monday as aircraft and crew were out of position.

EasyJet’s website stated that cancellations were due to “poor weather conditions across the UK and Europe”, which caused “extended air traffic control restrictions to all departures and arrivals”.

The message stated that the disruption is “outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance”.

That means the airline will not pay flight delay compensation to affected travellers.

Gatwick airport said: “Air traffic control suspended flights while a storm passed over the South East.”

Meanwhile, Gatwick Express, which runs non-stop trains between the airport and central London, was suspended on Monday.

The operator said this was due to “urgent repairs to the track” after a set of points – which allow trains to move from one line to another – were damaged in the East Croydon area.