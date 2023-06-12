Girl, seven, and boy, 11, dead in suspected double murder

A police cordon

The victims of a suspected double murder in Stoke-on-Trent on Sunday were a seven-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, police said.

Officers were called to a car wash on Campbell Road just after 2pm following reports of an assault involving a man and a woman.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital by paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service and has since been released.

Police then went to a home on Flax Street to arrest a 49-year-old woman and found the children injured and unresponsive inside.

We can now sadly confirm that it was two children who tragically died in Stoke-on-Trent yesterday. Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. https://t.co/KFU8l6wsuk — Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) June 12, 2023

Despite the efforts of paramedics, both children, who have not been named, died at the scene, police said.

The woman, who was known to the children, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan, of Staffordshire Police, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the children.

“I cannot image the pain and shock they are feeling.

“We also understand the concern felt locally around this incident and the speculation around what has happened.

“We can now confirm that the two people who lost their lives are an 11-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl.

“Our priority was to inform the family before confirming the ages of the children. They are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

“The woman arrested is known to the children. We don’t believe there to be any wider threat to the public at this time.

“Our focus remains on finding out more about what happened yesterday and supporting the family at this deeply distressing and tragic time.”