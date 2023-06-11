Three Britons missing after boat fire in Egypt – reports

UK NewsPublished:

Twelve other Britons are said to have been rescued from the vessel, off Marsa Alam.

Three Britons are missing after a boat carrying tourists burst into flames in the Red Sea off Egypt, according to reports.

Twelve other Britons are said to have been rescued from the boat, off the coast of Marsa Alam.

A total of 29 people were reportedly on board.

The boat left Port Ghalib on Tuesday and was due to return on Sunday, reports say.

The Foreign Office is supporting British nationals involved.

A spokesperson said: “We are in contact with local authorities following an incident aboard a dive boat near Marsa Alam, and are supporting British nationals involved.”

