Nicola Sturgeon arrested in police investigation into SNP finances

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in the police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

Police Scotland said she is in custody and is being questioned by detectives.

The force said: “A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, June 11, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.”

Ms Sturgeon, “by arrangement with Police Scotland, attended an interview where she was to be arrested and questioned in relation to Operation Branchform”, a spokeswoman for the ex-first minister said.

“Nicola has consistently said she would co-operate with the investigation if asked and continues to do so,” she said.

The former first minister’s arrest comes after her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April.

Update on investigation into Scottish National Party funding and finances. More: https://t.co/0zR05TnK4o pic.twitter.com/WNA9OTJX3Q — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) June 11, 2023

Mr Murrell and MSP Colin Beattie, who was SNP treasurer at the time, were both released without charge pending further inquiry.

As well as the arrests, searches were carried out at a number of properties, including Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon’s home – where a police tent was erected in the garden – and SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.

The investigation – dubbed Operation Branchform – began in 2021.

It was opened after allegations £600,000 raised for campaigning towards Scottish independence was diverted elsewhere.

Ms Sturgeon announced her resignation as first minister in February this year, saying it was not related to short-term pressures but because she knew in her “head and heart” the time was right to go.

Her husband stepped down as party chief executive during the leadership contest that followed.

Humza Yousaf succeeded Ms Sturgeon as SNP leader and First Minister.

The SNP’s governing body, the national executive committee, agreed that a review of transparency and governance in the party should take place.

Ms Sturgeon continues to be the MSP for Glasgow Southside.