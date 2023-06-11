Eight teenagers held over stabbing death of 16-year-old boy

Scene of stabbing in Bath

Eight teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death.

Members of the public rushed to help the boy before paramedics arrived in Eastfield Avenue, Bath, but he could not be saved and died at the scene.

Residents said they saw fireworks on Saturday evening then shortly after heard shouting, swearing and people running down the street.

Steven Smart, 65, said he saw a group of youths run past his house and down a path inbetween houses on The Weal before turning and running back.

The police cordon in Eastfield Avenue, Bath, near the scene of the stabbing (Jordan Reynolds/PA)

He said: “I saw fireworks at around 10.20pm then, about 10 minutes after, I heard a lot of screaming and shouting and a load of kids came running down and then ran back.

“They were all on the phone.

“I heard a woman say, ‘what you running for’.

“Then there were police cars, ambulances and helicopters.

“As soon as I saw helicopters I thought it has got to be something serious.”

Forensics officers look for evidence near where the boy was fatally stabbed on Saturday evening (Jordan Reynolds/PA)

Another resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she heard loud shouting, swearing and people running following fireworks.

She said: “I was in bed and I heard the voice of a man shouting and some running. The shouting was quite loud.

“About 10 or 15 minutes before that I heard fireworks.”

She added: “It’s rare for the police to come here, it a nice, quiet area.”

Eight people: six boys and two girls aged between 15 and 17; on a bus on Lansdown Lane, which is adjacent to Eastfield Avenue, were arrested on suspicion of murder at 11.30pm on Saturday.

They remain in police custody.

A 35-year-old woman was also stabbed during the incident on Eastfield Avenue and was treated in hospital but has since been discharged.

A large section of Eastfield Avenue has been taped off by police and forensics were working at the scene on Sunday evening, with police cars and vans stationed near the junction of Eastfield Avenue and The Weal.

Officers said the cordon is likely to remain in place for about a week while the investigation continues.

A post-mortem examination to determine the cause of the boy’s death will take place in due course, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Chief Inspector Ronald Lungu said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts this morning are very much with the family of the boy who has died.

“They were informed of what happened as soon as possible and are understandably devastated. Specialist family liaison officers will now be assigned to them to provide them with support and keep them updated.

“Officers arrived at the scene within minutes of the first call being received and an investigation into the incident is already being carried out, led by the major crime investigation team.

“We’ve identified a number of witnesses and we’ll be taking formal statements from them in due course, but we’re also keen to hear from anyone who was at the address at the time who hasn’t yet spoken to police. If you can help, please call us on 101.

“The community can expect to see a significant police presence in the area today, and for the next few days, while officers and police staff carry out a number of actions including forensic examinations, a review of CCTV footage and house-to-house inquiries.

“There is currently a large cordon in place on Eastfield Avenue while we carry out these inquiries and I’d like to thank those residents whose properties are impacted by this for their patience and understanding.

“I appreciate this is a concerning incident and I’d like to reassure people a thorough inquiry is taking place, however, should anyone have any questions I’d encourage them to make contact with their local neighbourhood policing team, who’ll be carrying out extra patrols in the area.”