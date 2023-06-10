Manchester City fans paint Istanbul blue after Champions League victory

Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium

A Manchester City fan wiped away tears as he celebrated his team winning the Champions League final in Istanbul.

Thousands of ticketless fans piled into bars around Taksim Square to watch the final.

As the final whistle blew, they exploded into cheers of ecstasy.

Man City fans celebrate their team’s victory in central Istanbul (James Manning/PA)

Spilling out into the streets and leaning out from balconies, fans lit flares and danced as they celebrated winning the treble thanks to a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan.

Eddie Lilley, 18, from Scotland, sat crying beside his father Jimmy on Nevizade Street as he watched City lift the Champions League trophy for the first time.

Wiping tears from his face, he told the PA news agency he was worried that they would not win.

“Always doubts when Manchester City are playing,” he said.

“But it’s done now, that’s it over.”

Manchester City’ lift the Uefa Champions League trophy (Nick Potts/PA)

His father Jimmy said he was “chuffed” for his son.

“I’m chuffed for him,” he said.

“He’s supported them since he was a wee boy.”

Around the pair, fans sang popular football anthem Freed From Desire.

There was barely an inch between the club’s swarming supporters as they danced and celebrated on the street.