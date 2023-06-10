Man charged with murder after couple found dead in Newhaven

Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, 64, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, has been charged with the double murder of a married couple at a house in Newhaven.

Please refrain from commenting anything which could jeopardise our investigation.

More ➡️ https://t.co/mp1yB7NThF pic.twitter.com/EDL7Unk7oX

— Sussex Police (@sussex_police) June 10, 2023