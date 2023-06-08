Sanctioned Russian racing driver in latest round of High Court fight

End of Year Review 2022

Russian racing driver Nikita Mazepin has begun the latest round of a High Court fight with British government ministers after being made subject to sanctions in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mazepin, 24, used to race in Formula 1 for Haas and is looking for a new team.

He wants sanctions lifted and has taken legal action against Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

A judge is due to oversee a trial on July 19.

Lawyers representing Mazepin on Thursday asked Mr Justice Linden, at a High Court hearing in London, to suspend sanctions in the interim so he could begin negotiations with Formula 1 teams as soon as possible.

Government lawyers say Mazepin’s application for “interim relief” should be refused.

Judges have heard that Mazepin and his father Dmitry Mazepin – a Russian businessman – had been made subject to sanctions in mid-March 2022.

They have heard how Haas had “terminated its relationship” with Mazepin in early March 2022, following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, and he had not driven for a Formula 1 team since.