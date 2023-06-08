Ministers ‘using our time well’ Mordaunt says amid ‘thin’ Commons agenda claims

Cabinet meeting

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt has insisted Government ministers are “using our time well” as Opposition MPs criticised the short sittings in the chamber.

Labour criticised the “thin” Commons agenda after the House sat for less than three hours on Tuesday, while the SNP claimed the Government “couldn’t table enough legislation”.

It comes as peers debated the Illegal Migration Bill through the night into Thursday morning in the House of Lords.

The proceedings of the upper chamber, which started at 3pm on Wednesday were eventually adjourned shortly before dawn at 4.16am.

Parliament is dead. The government has no legislative agenda. It has run out of steam https://t.co/GlnfBZ9gmi — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) June 8, 2023

Labour’s Chris Bryant (Rhondda) tweeted: “Parliament is dead. The government has no legislative agenda. It has run out of steam.”

Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire told the Commons: “It was incredibly frustrating to see this worn-out Tory government shut up shop and clear out of here before 2pm on Tuesday.

“The House has regularly risen early for months because of thin Government business, at least down this end (the Commons), never mind up that end (the House of Lords), where they seem to be clogged up.

“How are Tory ministers spending their time? Because they are clearly not delivering in their departments.”

She added: “They ought to be using this precious time that they have in this House to pass laws that are actually going to make people’s lives better.

Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire asked how ministers are spending their time (House of Commons/PA)

“They have the power. Why aren’t they using it? Have they just given up? Why didn’t the Leader use Tuesday to bring forward the much-needed transport or schools Bills?”

Responding Ms Mordaunt said ministers “are delivering, and we are using our time well”.

She said: “I do take issue with her assertions that in every department we are not using our time well and we are not delivering for the public.

“On legislation, this week we have passed the British Nationality Bill and next week we will be debating the EU Retained Law Bill and the Procurement Bill.

“We have introduced 40 Bills so far, including, of course, legislation to tackle illegal migration. I think we should all thank their cocoa-fuelled lordships for sitting very late last night to get that Bill to make progress.

“But outside this chamber too we are delivering, and we are using our time well.”

She said the Government was making progress on reducing small boat crossings in the Channel and recruiting more primary care staff and teachers, accusing Labour of being “blockers” and “a load of old bollards”.

SNP Chris Stephens MP (Glasgow South West) added: “The House rose less than three hours after proceedings commenced because the Government couldn’t table enough legislation and yet there are dozens of Private Members’ Bills scheduled for debate on 24 November.”