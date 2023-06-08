Man arrested following death of prisoner at Bristol prison

An investigation is taking place after the death of a HMP Bristol prisoner.

The man's next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

A 34-year-old man, who was also a prisoner, has been arrested.

Full details ⬇️ https://t.co/fkf8gSQAjQ

— Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) June 8, 2023