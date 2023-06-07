Sir Michael Caine announces debut thriller novel

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The veteran actor, 90, said he was ‘delighted’ to announce the book, which is due to arrive on November 23.

Michael Caine
Michael Caine

Sir Michael Caine is to publish his debut thriller novel later this year.

The veteran British actor, 90, said he was “delighted” to announce the book, titled Deadly Game, which is due to arrive on 23 November.

Published by Hodder and Stoughton, the novel follows the adventures of DCI Harry Taylor, a detective with no respect for red tape or political reputations.

With security agencies across the world on red alert, it’s Harry and his unconventional team from the Metropolitan Police who must hit the streets in search of a lead.

Chasing down suspects including aristocratic art dealer Julian Smythe in London and oligarch Vladimir Voldrev in Barbados, the pressure is on to find a batch of missing uranium.

Deadly Game is described as “a compelling, fast-paced novel of international intrigue and twisting suspense from a legendary actor and British icon, who now proves himself to be a first-rate thriller writer”.

Sir Michael has appeared in more than 160 films in a career spanning seven decades.

He is well known for his roles in classic films including Zulu, The Italian Job, and more recently Interstellar and DC’s The Dark Knight franchise, alongside Christian Bale.

Though Deadly Game is his first fiction novel, he has already produced several autobiographical works including What’s It All About?, in 1992, and The Elephant To Hollywood in 2010.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News