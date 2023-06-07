Judge dismisses bankruptcy petition lodged against ex-England star John Barnes

John Barnes debt

A judge has dismissed a bankruptcy petition lodged by tax officials against former Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes.

Judge Paul Greenwood considered Barnes’ case at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London.

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) had lodged a bankruptcy petition.

An HMRC official had last month told another judge that tax owed had been paid and Judge Greenwood on Wednesday dismissed the petition.

Barnes was not at the hearing.

Another judge had adjourned an earlier hearing – in February – to allow “settlement negotiations” to take place.

Megan Vanderhook, who represented HMRC at the February hearing, had indicated that Barnes owed at least £200,000.

Barnes, 59, played for Watford, Liverpool and Newcastle.