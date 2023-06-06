US airman accused of rape of UK citizen at RAF base

Lee Bogstad

A US airman has been charged with multiple counts of rape at an RAF base.

Lee Bogstad is accused of three counts of raping a UK citizen at RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire between November 2020 and February 2021.

The 21-year-old will appear before magistrates in Northampton on June 29, Northamptonshire Police said.

Police said they led the investigation with the “full co-operation” of the United States Air Force (USAF).