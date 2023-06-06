Damage to Ukrainian dam ‘abhorrent act’ – Cleverly

James Cleverly

Damage to a major dam in Ukraine is a “catastrophe” and “abhorrent act”, the Foreign Secretary has said.

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine that Russia controls.

Officials have described the breach as an “ecological disaster”, while Ukrainian authorities have ordered hundreds of thousands of residents downriver to evacuate.

Russian officials claim the dam, on the Dnipro river, was damaged by Ukrainian military strikes in the contested area.

James Cleverly tweeted: “The destruction of Kakhovka dam is an abhorrent act,” the Foreign Secretary said.

“Intentionally attacking exclusively civilian infrastructure is a war crime.

“The UK stands ready to support Ukraine and those affected by this catastrophe.”

The Foreign Secretary visited Kyiv this week, where he met his counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

There are concerns that the damage to the dam could have broad consequences: flooded homes, streets and businesses downstream; depleted water levels upstream that help cool Europe’s largest nuclear power station; and drained supplies of drinking water to the south in Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed.