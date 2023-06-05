Police want help finding murder suspect, 17, but warn public not to approach him

APPEAL❗

We are appealing for the public’s help to find Jayden Gubetini, who is wanted in connection with a murder in the Easton Street area of High Wycombe on 7 May.

If you see him do not approach him and ? 999 quoting ref 43230201483.

Read more➡https://t.co/KAWH9U1q1o pic.twitter.com/cVsolYPbD5

— Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) June 5, 2023