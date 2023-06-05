Boris Johnson calls on Government to accelerate levelling-up measures

Tory former prime minister Boris Johnson (PA/Peter Byrne)

Boris Johnson has urged the Government to accelerate levelling-up measures such as planning reform and devolution in order to unleash the UK’s “massive potential”.

The Tory former prime minister said the UK is one of the most “regionally imbalanced” major economies as he made the case to “push forward urgently” with some of the policies he championed when in Downing Street.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove, who answered his question in the Commons, thanked him for his “leadership” on the issue as the Labour benches roared with laughter.

Mr Johnson could be heard shouting back to the opposition: “You’ve stolen it, we started it.”

Making an appearance during communities questions, the ex-PM said: “Given that the UK is one of the most regionally imbalanced of all the major economies and given the massive potential that is waiting to be unleashed, is it not time to accelerate the Levelling Up Bill now stalled and push forward urgently with Northern Powerhouse Rail, planning reform, devolution, secure affordable energy supply, gigabit broadband and all the other levelling-up measures that will make this the strongest and most prosperous economy in Europe?”

Mr Gove replied: “Can I take this opportunity to thank him for the leadership that he showed on this issue?”

As opposition MPs raucously laughed, he continued: “The Levelling Up White Paper would not have been published without his determination to ensure that at the heart of Government are 12 clear missions, which will ensure that this country achieves its full potential.”

Michael Gove thanked Boris Johnson for his ‘leadership’ on levelling up (PA)

He added: “The leader of the Opposition (Sir Keir Starmer), as he currently is and will long remain, decided that the way in which he could endear himself to this country was by having five missions.

“As ever, he had nothing like the same scale of ambition or vision as him (Boris Johnson) when it came to making this country great.”