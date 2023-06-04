Body of woman pulled from sea off Saltburn beach

The body of a female has been pulled from the sea off Saltburn beach in North Yorkshire.
Emergency services, including two lifeboats and an air ambulance, scrambled to the beach following reports of a body in the water at around 2pm on Sunday.
Cleveland Police said the woman, who has not yet been named, was recovered and her family have been notified.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call to 999 at 13:35 to reports of a body recovered from the water.
“The coastguard attended the scene and we dispatched two double-crewed ambulances, a specialist paramedic, and the air ambulance.”